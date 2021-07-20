Middlesbrough invited Jamie Paterson to train with the club and allowed him to feature in pre-season.

Middlesbrough played Saltash United in their second game of pre-season, winning the game 2-1. Travelling supporters were hoping to catch a glimpse of Paterson in a Boro shirt but the attacking midfielder didn’t feature.

Manager Neil Warnock revealed he ‘tweaked his ankle’ but hopes he can call upon the 29-year-old when they play on Wednesday.

Paterson was released from Bristol City at the end of his contract on July 1st. He wasn’t offered a new deal at the club and is now a free agent. The player and Warnock reportedly kept in touch and the Boro boss was keen to reach out a helping hand.

A report from Teesside Live states that Paterson is ‘desperate to impress’ the Middlesbrough hierarchy in his trial period and is eyeing a deal to join the club on a permanent basis.

Warnock is looking to sign players in wide areas this summer, particularly after several high profile departures. Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie returned to parent clubs Fulham and Everton after their loans expired, whilst Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson weren’t offered new contracts at the Riverside.

They have brought in Sammy Ameobi on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest, but they are looking for more acquisitions this summer. Boro are reportedly chasing Junior Hoilett, who recently left Cardiff City, and Kadeem Harris, who most recently plied his trade at Sheffield Wednesday.

Ameobi, Hoilett, Harris, and Paterson is an experienced quartet of wingers and are the calibre of player Warnock is looking for to mount a promotion charge in the upcoming campaign.