Charlton Athletic are set to win the race to sign Sean Clare from Oxford United, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Charlton Athletic are poised to see off competition from Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town to land the midfielder.

It has been a pretty quiet transfer window for the Addicks so far but they are looking to bring in more players before the start of the new season.

Clare, who is 24-years-old, only joined Oxford last summer but struggled to make an impact at the Kassam Stadium.

Karl Robinson’s side decided to loan him out to fellow League One side Burton Albion for the second-half of last season and are now selling him to Charlton.

Clare started his career at Sheffield Wednesday and went on to play five times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Bury and Accrington Stanley.

He then left the Owls for a year in Scotland before heading back to England to join Oxford around this time last year.

Thoughts?

Charlton need bodies through the door having seen their transfer activity dry up over the past couple of weeks.

Clare would be a shrewd addition for Nigel Adkins’ side. He is a decent age, is versatile and has a point to prove in the Football League.

Beating possible promotion rivals Sunderland, Ipswich and Portsmouth to get him would also be a boost for the Addicks.