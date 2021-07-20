Ipswich Town will turn to other midfielder targets with Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks on his way to Middlesbrough.

Ipswich Town will focus turn their attentions elsewhere as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Hull City’s Richard Smallwood has been linked with a move to Portman Road this summer, as per an earlier report by the East Anglian Daily Times, and it will be interesting to see if the Tractor Boys pursue a move for him now.

The Tigers’ transfer embargo means they may have to offload one or two players to reduce the size of their squad down to 23.

Smallwood, who is 30 years old, moved to the MKM Stadium last August on a two-year deal and helped Grant McCann’s side win the League One title.

He made 31 appearances in all competitions for the East Yorkshire club last season.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Alex Hunt is another midfielder who has been linked with a switch to Ipswich in this transfer window.

The Sheffield Star reported that Paul Cook’s side were looking at him in late May.

Hunt signed a new one-year deal with Sheffield Wednesday a couple of months ago as they prepare for life in League One.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Hillsborough and has played 14 times for their first-team altogether.

Ipswich will have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements with them set to miss out on Crooks and it will be interesting to see if they move for either Smallwood or Hunt.