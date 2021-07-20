Rotherham United are set to make an improved bid for St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Rotherham United had their first offer of around £200,000 rebuffed.

However, they are determined to land their man and are poised to test St Johnstone’s resolve again.

Rooney, who is 24-years-old, helped the Saints win the Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season.

Read: Rotherham United in talks with Premier League midfielder over season-long loan deal

He is out of contract with Callum Davidson’s side at the end of the next campaign and Rotherham are hoping to tempt them to cashing in on him now to avoid possible losing him for nothing.

Rooney joined St Johnstone in June last year on a pre-contract agreement from Inverness Caledonian Thistle and scored six goals in 39 games in all competitions last term.

He started his career at Dundee United and had early spells at Dunfermline Athletic and Ayr United before moving to England to join York City in 2016.

The full-back linked up with the Minstermen as they prepared for life in the National League and helped them win the FA Trophy in his single campaign there.

Rooney moved back up to Scotland after York’s relegation to the sixth tier and have two years at Inverness before switching to St Johnstone 12 months ago.

Read: Rotherham United eye Scottish Premiership man

Thoughts?

Bringing Rooney back to Yorkshire would be a shrewd move by Rotherham and would fill the void they have at right-back currently.