Football League-linked Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is heading back to Union Berlin, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool have agreed a £6.5 million deal with the Bundesliga side and he is due for a medical today.

Awoniyi, who is 23 years old, has been linked with Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham in this transfer window, as well as Stuttgart and Wolfsburg, according to a report by Goal.

However, he will be going back to Union Berlin after spending last season on loan there.

Read: Stoke City striker set to leave

Awoniyi signed for Liverpool in 2015 but has never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League giants.

Instead, he has been loaned out several times all over Europe to gain experience.

He has been with NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron, Gent and Mainz over recent years and has enjoyed plenty of game time.

Stoke, West Brom and Fulham have all been credited with an interest but his future lies away from England for now.

The £6.5 million Liverpool have agreed with Union Berlin for his signature is way too steep for a Championship side in today’s climate.

Read: Sheffield United to step up pursuit of West Brom-linked man

Thoughts?

This is a cracking deal for Jurgen Klopp’s side, especially considering he has never played a game for them.

Stoke, West Brom and Fulham will all have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements with the clock ticking between now and the start of the new season.