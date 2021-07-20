Coventry City defender Brandon Mason is on the verge of a loan move to Portsmouth, as per a report by The News.

Coventry City are set to allow the left-back to move to Fratton Park for next season.

Mason, who is 23-years-old, is expected to complete his switch to Portsmouth later this week and may even play for them today in a pre-season friendly against Bristol City.

The London-born defender joined Coventry in 2018 and has since made 46 appearances for the Sky Blues in all competitions.

He helped Mark Robins’ side gain promotion from League One last year but fell down the pecking order with them in the Championship.

Mason was subsequently sent out on loan to St Mirren in October and spent the majority of the last campaign in Scotland.

He started his career at Watford and went on to play four times for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Dundee United to gain experience.

Mason left Vicarage Road for Coventry three years ago and is now poised to move to Portsmouth on loan.

A loan move to Portsmouth suits all parties involved with this one. It clears space in Coventry’s squad and it fills the left-back for Danny Cowley at Pompey.

Mason will be looking forward to getting some regular minutes under his belt.