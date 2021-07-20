Middlesbrough winger Sammy Ameobi is likely to miss the majority of pre-season with a knee injury, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough brought in the 29-year-old on a free transfer from fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest earlier in the window. He would have been hoping to get some minutes for his new club in pre-season but a knee injury has meant he is yet to feature.

The Teessiders are light in numbers in wide areas after several departures this month. Marvin Johnson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing were both released, whilst loanees Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie joined back up with parent clubs Fulham and Everton respectively.

At present they have just Ameobi and Duncan Watmore as natural wide players, although they are looking at the possibility of signing Kadeem Harris, who recently left Sheffield Wednesday, as well as monitoring ex-Cardiff City man Junior Hoilett.

With Boro having won two out of two in pre-season so far, fans would have liked to have seen all of their new signings in action. But Ameobi is one they will have to wait to see.

“Sammy hasn’t travelled with us unfortunately,” revealed manager Neil Warnock.

“He’s got the problem with his knee but we’re still waiting for him to get a scan. I think he has the scan on Tuesday so we just have to wait and see.

“It’s disappointing because we’d like him here with us building his fitness for the new season.

“But what it does do is create opportunities, even for players we haven’t thought about yet. Anybody could get an opportunity in the coming weeks.”

Middlesbrough get their Championship campaign underway in just over two weeks time. They face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday 8th August. Middlesbrough fans, players and manager Warnock will be hoping to have Ameobi fit and available as soon as possible.

Marc Bola and Jonny Howson also are yet to feature after they sustained minor injuries. But will likely return in the coming weeks prior to the season commencing.