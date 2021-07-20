Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks is ‘quite close’ to signing for the club.

Middlesbrough look to have lost out on Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and have instead turned their attention to Matt Crooks of Rotherham. The 27-year-old has also been subject to interest from Ipswich Town, Derby County, Sunderland, and Peterborough United.

Following the departure of George Saville back to fellow Championship side Millwall and the question marks surrounding the future of Lewis Wing, Boro are in the market to sign a new central midfielder or two and have identified Crooks as a potential replacement.

Speaking after the Teessiders’ 2-1 win over non-league Saltash United on Monday evening, manager Neil Warnock admitted the club are ‘quite close’ to ‘getting a couple over the line this week’ and namechecked Crooks in the process.

“We’re quite close at the minute to getting a couple over the line this week,” he said.

“Crooks is one we’ve been talking about, but there’s a couple more we’ve been talking about too.

“If we can get a couple over the line, we’ll be delighted.”

The other player he could possibly be referring to is Martin Payero. The midfielder is on duty with Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics but Warnock did say the player had completed a medical already.

Alternatively, Boro are looking into deals for three former Cardiff City players in winger duo Junior Hoilett and Kadeem Harris, and centre-back Sol Bamba who has recently been training with the North-East club. Warnock could well be referring to either of the trio ahead of a potential move.

Middlesbrough have already signed Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers, Lee Peltier from West Brom, Sammy Ameobi from Nottingham Forest, and Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers. However, it is expected that they will be making more acquisitions before the transfer deadline.