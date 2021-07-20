Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver was impressed with trialist Jordan Stevens at the weekend, as per a report by the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town are casting an eye over the Leeds United attacker and played him in a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United Under-23s on Sunday.

Stevens, who is 21-years-old, spent last season on loan at Swindon Town and Bradford City respectively.

He may well be leaving Elland Road again this summer and did well with Harrogate last time out.

Their boss Weaver has said: “I thought the did well, he contributed to the game didn’t he. He put some good balls in, one which ultimately led to our second goal.

“He’s technically very good – as you can see – but he’s going to be, coming from Leeds United. We’re just having an early look at him.”

Stevens signed for Leeds in February 2018 from Forest Green Rovers and has since been a key player for their Under-23’s side.

He rose up through the youth ranks at New Lawn and went on to make 15 appearances for their senior side in League Two, chipping in with a single goal.

The Whites handed him his first-team debut in January 2019 in a Championship fixture against Stoke City and he has since played four more times for the Premier League outfit.

He was then given the green light to depart last term for loans at Swindon and Bradford.

Thoughts?

Stevens would be a very astute signing for Harrogate and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him.