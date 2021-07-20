Burnley could look to loan out goalkeeper Lukas Jensen to an English club after his spell at Bolton Wanderers last season, as per a report by The Athletic.

Burnley are keen for him to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Jensen, who is 22-years-old, is currently on loan in Iceland at Kordengir before that deal is due to expire soon.

He spent time during the past campaign on loan with Bolton in League Two.

The Trotters swooped to sign him from their fellow North West side in February to add more competition and cover to their goalkeeping department.

However, Jensen didn’t feature at all for Ian Evatt’s side and switched to Kordengir a couple of months ago on a short-term loan.

Jensen joined Burnley in September 2019 after a successful trial and has been on the bench for their first-team before in the Premier League.

Before his move to Sean Dyche’s side few years ago, the youngster had spells in his native Denmark at FC Helsingor and Hellerup IK.

The Clarets are believed to be keen on him finding him another club in England.

Jensen wasn’t able to get game time at Bolton due to the form of Matt Gilks but could be a decent option for League One/Two clubs who still need another goalkeeper for next season.

If not, Burnley may have to look at sending him to the National League if they want to expose him to regular football in this country.