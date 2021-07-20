Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is eyeing a reunion with his former Cardiff City and QPR winger Junior Hoilett, reports TEAMtalk.

Hoilett, 31, is a free agent following his release from Cardiff City.

The Canadian has recently been on international duty with his country and TEAMtalk reports that he has offers from both the Championship and from the MLS.

Warnock though is said to be keen on a reunion with Hoilett after he managed the winger at both QPR and Cardiff City.

Hoilett became Warnock’s first signing as Cardiff City manager and he’d go on to spend five seasons at the club, racking up well over 150 league appearances for the Bluebirds including 21 in the Championship campaign just gone.

Boro were previously linked with a move for the free agent but today’s report from TEAMtalk has reignited that interest, with Warnock also eyeing reunions with Sol Bamba and Kadeem Harris who are also free agents.

Thoughts?

Hoilett is obviously an experienced player and someone who Warnock knows well – he plays to his style of football, with his pace and crossing ability something that Warnock relishes.

Whether or not he’d be a starting name going into next season though remains to be seen though.

Hoilett saw his game-time at Cardiff drop last season as he surpassed 30-years-old and with offers from the MLS and elsewhere in the Championship, Middlesbrough might face an uphill battle in getting this deal over the line.

But a potentially useful signing it they can pull it off.