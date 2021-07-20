Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is keen on a reunion with former Cardiff City man Kadeem Harris this summer, following his release from Sheffield Wednesday, reports TEAMtalk.

Harris, 28, is a free agent following his release by Sheffield Wednesday.

The Englishman previously played under Warnock at Cardiff City and now a report from TEAMtalk claims that Harris has ‘spoken’ to Middlesbrough over a potential move.

Harris spent two seasons at Hillsborough, joining from Cardiff City in 2019. He would go on to feature 81 times in the Championship across his two seasons there, including 38 times in the Championship season just gone.

But he was one of a number of players to be let go by the Owls after they finished rock-bottom of the second-tier table and he’s since been one of a number of the Owls’ released players to be linked with a Championship move.

Jordan Rhodes sealed a move to Huddersfield Town, whilst the likes of Adam Reach has been linked with Blackburn Rovers.

Thoughts?

As Wednesday struggled in the Championship last season, so too did Harris. He often came under criticism for his performances but after the last season that the Owls had, Harris’ performances might be excused.

He’s obviously a player with good Championship experience and he’s proven himself at this level before, under Warnock at Cardiff City.

Warnock then might be the key in getting the best out of a player like Harris and so a reunion could be a good move for all involved – it’ll come down to wages though and whether Boro can match or better his pay at Sheffield Wednesday is another question.