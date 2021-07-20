Dundee have completed the signing of Ian Lawlor following his departure from Doncaster Rovers, as announced by their official club website.

Dundee initially brought the goalkeeper in on trial but have now handed him a two-year contract.

Lawlor, who is 26-years-old, was released by Doncaster at the end of last season and has now secured himself a new home.

His departure from the Keepmoat Stadium wasn’t really a surprise after he spent the past 12 months out on loan in League Two at Oldham Athletic.

Lawlor spent the past four years with Doncaster made 85 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, as well as also spending time out on loan at Scunthorpe United.

He started his career at Manchester City as a youngster and had temporary spells away at Barnet and Bury to gain experience.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international played a couple of pre-season friendlies with City but never made a competitive senior appearance.

Lawlor left on a permanent basis in 2017 and helped Doncaster gain promotion to League One in his first year at the club. He has since been in and out of their team under various different managers.

He has now made the move up to Scotland and will be looking forward to a new challenge.

Thoughts?

Lawlor will add decent competition for Dundee’s number one spot and will be pleased to have secured a club for the next two years after leaving Donny.