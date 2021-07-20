QPR have been courting Stefan Johansen throughout the summer but as time goes by and the Fulham man seems no closer to joining, Mark Warburton might yet have to turn his attention elsewhere.

The Norwegian midfield became an instant hit with QPR fans last season. He joined on loan from Fulham in January and would go on to score four goals in his 21 Championship outings for the club.

Since, QPR haven’t hidden their desire to bring him back to the club on a permanent basis. Initially though, the move was being stalled by Fulham’s managerial change but now with Marco Silva in place at Craven Cottage, and nothing new to report on the Johansen to QPR front, the chances of a return to the R’s seem to be slimming.

Andre Dozzell has come into the club this summer and Sam Field has returned permanently too, so Warburton has options in the middle. But Johansen gave the side a real cutting edge in attack and that will need replacing to maintain their form from the second-half of the last season, and Manchester United’s James Garner might be the ideal man to fill that void.

The 20-year-old shone on loan with Nottingham Forest in the second half of last season, scoring four goals in his 20 Championship outings for the Reds.

Since, Nottingham Forest have been linked with an unlikely return and so too have Swansea City, though it’s thought that United would prefer a Premier League loan move for the Englishman.

But a Champiomship loan still remains a very real possibility and for QPR and for Garner, it’s a move that could pay huge dividends across the course of the 2021/22 season – the R’s eyeing promotion and in need of a creative central player, and Garner looking to carry on his good form from last season as he vies to break into the United first-team.

A potentially shrewd move should it come into headlines, though QPR will undoubtedly be holding out for Johansen first.