Burnley are likely to loan Adam Phillips out to the Football League again next season, as per a report by The Athletic.

Burnley keen to utilise the loan system for their young players.

Phillips, who is 23-years-old, spent last season on loan at Morecambe and Accrington Stanley respectively.

The latter want to re-sign him for the next campaign but could face competition from fellow League One side Fleetwood Town, according to The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21).

Phillips joined Burnley in 2019 but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

They loaned him out to Morecambe for the second-half of the 2019/20 season before the Shrimps brought him back last term.

He caught the eye for the North West side in League Two and managed a combined 14 goals in 44 games during his time there.

Accrington then came calling in January and they want him back this summer.

Phillips spent time in the academies at Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool before joining Norwich City in 2017.

The Canaries loaned him out to Cambridge United and Hamilton Academical before he left on a permanent basis to Burnley.

Thoughts?

Phillips has had an impressive past season or so out on loan and another move away from Turf Moor will be good for his development.

His availability could alert other League One sides meaning Accrington and Fleetwood will need to act fast to sign him.