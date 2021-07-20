Leyton Orient have signed defender Tom James from Hibernian, as announced by their official club website.

Leyton Orient have brought the right-back in on a one-year contract.

James, who is 25-years-old, spent last season on loan in the Football League at Wigan Athletic and Salford City respectively.

He has now become the O’s seventh signing of the summer.

James has said: “I’m pretty versatile and can play anywhere along the back four, but I’d probably say mainly a right-back who likes to get forward and likes to get assists and goals along the way.

“But obviously I know I’m a defender so that’s the main job.”

James joined Wigan last September and scored four goals in 24 games for the Latics last term before switching to Salford in January.

He started his out at Cardiff City and went on to make one appearance for the Bluebirds’ first-team before leaving on a permanent basis in 2017 to join Yeovil Town.

He spent three years with the Glovers in League Two and played 96 times before their relegation to the National League.

James then departed Huish Park and moved up to Scotland to link up with Hibs in July 2019. However, he has since struggled for regular game time with the Edinburgh outfit and has now left for good.

This is a good signing for Leyton Orient and they are looking a good bet for promotion next season under Kenny Jackett.