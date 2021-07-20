Barnsley have lodged an enquiry about the availability of Wolves defender Max Kilman.

Barnsley are interested in the centre-back but Wolves have told them he is not for sale right now, Football League World has claimed.

Kilman, who is 24-years-old, is also said to be on the radar of Sheffield United.

However, he is part of Bruno Lage’s plans for next season as he prepares his first season in English football.

Kilman has been with the Premier League since 2018 and has since made 32 appearances in all competitions.

He had spells as a youngster at Fulham and Gillingham before dropping into non-league for stints at Welling United and Maidenhead United.

The ex-England futsal international was then snapped up by Wolves three years ago and initially played for their Under-23s before ex-boss Nuno Espirito Santo promoted him to their first-team.

They rewarded him with a bumper five-year contract last October.

Barnsley and Sheffield United have identified him as a potential addition this summer but have been told he is not available at this moment in time.

The Tykes are expected to be busy over the next couple of weeks as Markus Schopp looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Kilman would be a shrewd signing for any Championship club as he has been playing in the top flight over recent years.

Wolves still need him and Barnsley may have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.