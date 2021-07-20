Former West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer reckons Matheus Pereira could be a ‘suitable replacement’ for Wilfried Zaha should he leave Crystal Palace this summer.

Pereira, 25, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this summer, including Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Aston Villa among others.

Palace have emerged as late suitors in the race to sign the Brazilian this summer – who’s supposedly been valued at a staggering £30million by the Baggies – and now speaking to Transfer Tavern, Palmer reckons a move to Selhurst Park could materialise should Zaha leave.

He said when asked if Pereira to Palace would bring ‘excitement’ to the fans:

“Yeah, he is, especially if you’re going to lose Zaha, but we still don’t know what’s going to happen with him. Obviously Palace will be desperate to keep him, but he’s always intimated that he wants a move away.

“So somebody like that coming into the club would be a suitable replacement for Zaha if he goes and maybe that might be in their thinking.”

Pereira scored 11 goals and grabbed six assists for West Brom last season. His side were relegated though alongside Fulham and Sheffield United and have since appointed Valerien Ismael as their new manager.

The Frenchman has been coy on the futures of his star players so far, with Sam Johnstone another who’s attracting top flight attention.

It seems like Pereira’s future is now down to the likes of Palace, Leeds and Villa and whether they have the funding and the need to table a bid this summer.

For £30million they’ll be getting a ready-made Premier League player who proved prolific in an otherwise struggling West Brom side last timw round.

Palace could yet be a good fit, especially so if Zaha finally leaves. But it all remains to be seen at this moment in time – Pereira is a West Brom player and he’ll be gearing up for the new season in the Championship.