Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock will let Chuba Akpom leave as long as it is only on loan, according to a report by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Besiktas are keen to sign him and are working on a deal to lure him away from the Riverside Stadium.

Akpom, who is 25-years-old, is being allowed to depart following Boro’s signing of Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers.

He has been linked with clubs in the Football League such as QPR, Millwall, Charlton Athletic and Bristol City, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

However, it appears Besiktas are leading the race for his signature and are ‘thrashing out terms’ with Middlesbrough to take him to Turkey in preparation for next season.

Akpom only joined Middlesbrough last year from Greek club PAOK but has managed only five goals in 37 games since his move in all competitions.

He started his career at Arsenal and rose up through academy before going on to play 12 times for their first-team.

The ex-England youth international had loan spells away from the Gunners at Hull City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Coventry City, Brentford and Sint Truiden.

He left Arsenal on a permanent basis for PAOK and spent two years in Greece, chipping in with a combined 18 goals.

Akpom’s time at Boro hasn’t worked out and a move to Besiktas this summer would suit both parties.

It is a surprise to see no fellow Championship or a League One side has moved in for him as he could still have a future in the Football League.