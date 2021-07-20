Celtic boss Agne Postecoglou has handed Sunderland-linked striker Leigh Griffiths a chance to break into his first-team plans ahead of the new season.

Griffiths, 30, has recently been linked with a loan move to Sunderland.

The Black Cats are in the market for a striker after seeing Charlie Wyke join Wigan Athletic following the expiry of his contract, and reports from The Scottish Sun earlier this month linked Griffiths with a loan move to the Stadium of Light.

He’d seemingly been exiled by new Celtic boss Postecoglou, but the striker looks to have one final chance at the club after seeing his involvements gradually decrease over the past few seasons.

Speaking to Daily Record, Postecoglou said of Griffiths:

“I’ve given him an opportunity to contribute to our season ahead and he’s now in the building, he’s training, with the opportunity to do that. Beyond that, the rest is up to him.”

Griffiths was previously withdrawn from the squad as he faced off-field investigations.

He’s yet to feature in any of Celtic’s pre-season friendlies but with Postecoglou set to hand him his chance, it seems like a move to Sunderland is quickly losing pace.

But Celtic could yet lose interest in Griffiths and seek a last-minute loan or sale, and Sunderland would no doubt be interested should their search for a striker stall up until that point.

Thoughts?

Griffiths is obviously a prolific and experienced striker but after eight seasons at Celtic, it seems like his time at the club is slowly coming to an end.

Sunderland would be a great move for him, be it temporary or permanent. But Lee Johnson might have to turn his attention elsewhere and quickly so before the start of the new season, as Postecoglou runs the rule over his striker.