Former Newcastle United and Manchester City man Steve Howey reckons Sunderland would be an exciting option for Middlesbrough-linked Matt Crooks.

Crooks, 27, is being closely linked with Middlesbrough. The Rotherham United ace was reported yesterday to be set to undergo a medical at The Riverside, having been linked with a host of clubs this summer including Ipswich Town.

Sunderland haven’t been linked. But the Sunderland-born Howey has told Transfer Tavern that the Black Cats would still be an attractive option for the Millers’ midfielder should his Boro move fall through. He said of a hypothetical move to Sunderland:

“If there’s one thing that Sunderland have got going for them, fair enough, they might be paying fortunes, but they’ve got a magnificent stadium, fantastic fans and to play at the Stadium of Light in a packed house, which could be what it’s going to be, you know, that for me would certainly be a turn on, if you want to look at that”.

Crooks scored six goals from midfield in his 40 Championship outings for Rotherham United last season.

He proved a prolific name and a reliable one too, having completed his third season with the South Yorkshire side. Rotherham have been reported to be demanding a seven-figure sum for the Englishman but it remains to be seen how much Middlesbrough have tabled, and whether he will eventually join the club.

Sunderland and Crooks does seem like a good fit but given how the club has been reluctant to spend big so far this summer, it seems unlikely that they’ll send big on a 27-year-old Crooks this summer.

But he could be attracted to the club, given their fan base, stadium and so on, and we could yet see Crooks’ name appear in Sunderland headlines should his Boro move fall through.