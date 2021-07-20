Brentford have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall this summer and The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims that Forest ‘thought’ Worrall was leaving for the west London club last weekend.

Worrall, 24, has been linked with the likes of Burnley, Brentford, Norwich City and West Ham heading into this summer. The Bees were initially backed by Nixon to be interested in Worrall following their promotion into the Premier League but nothing had been reported since.

Now though, Nixon has revealed that Nottingham Forest thought Worrall ‘was going to Brentford at the weekend’ but that Thomas Frank’s side have now turned their attention elsewhere. He tweeted: