Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane this summer, alongside West Brom.

Sheffield United and West Brom were both relegated from the Premier League last season alongside Fulham.

Since, all three clubs have gone on to appoint new managers with the Blades bringing in Slavisa Jokanovic. The Serb has got to work on his new side and one of his early dilemmas revolves around his key players.

The likes of Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale have been closely linked with moves away, with Hourihane one of a handful of players linked to the club.

But a report from The Star reveals that United’s pursuit of Hourihane isn’t dependant on whether Berge leaves of not, with midfield cover needed following the departure of John Lundstram. James Shield writes:

“Sheffield United’s interest in Conor Hourihane, the Aston Villa midfielder, is not dependent upon Sander Berge leaving Bramall Lane.”

Berge has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Villa, with interest emerging from Italy too with the likes of Atalanta and Napoli having been recently linked.