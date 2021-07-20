Bournemouth are facing a second season in the Sky Bet Championship. Unlike Watford and Norwich City there was no instant bounce back to the Premier League.

Bournemouth are also looking at a summer where there is a lot of interest in their star attacker Arnaut Danjuma. The latest report of this interest comes via The Sun and reporter Tom Barclay.

Dutchman Danjuma led the way for the Cherries with 17 goals in last season’s Championship. That was two goals more than striker Dominic Solanke.

Danjuma also weighed in with seven assists for the south coast club which helped highlight the dual-threat he poses for Bournemouth.

That level of output, 24 goal contributions, helps to really make a player a figure of interest. Danjuma is certainly that with The Sun’s Barclay saying that La Liga side Villareal “remain frontrunners” to sign him.

This favourite tag is in spite of Unai Emery’s men having a £13million bid turned down flat earlier this month.

The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61) indicated that Bournemouth have slapped a sky-high, £35million valuation on their star man. They said this was putting off potential suitors.

Certain sources are reporting that Aston Villa are a side interested in signing the Dutch flyer. Villa are not the only Premier League side linked with a move. Whilst the season was underway, documented interest was reported by The Sun’s Barclay from West Ham and Southampton.

Thoughts?

£35million is a lot of money to shell out on a player and it is a decision that would not be taken lightly. That is likely why there is a degree of resistance to Bournemouth’s somewhat eye-watering valuation of Danjuma.

In the current climate, it is highly unlikely that clubs will want to go steaming in prepared to pay that amount. Even Aston Villa who have been splashing the cash seem reluctant to lay out what Bournemouth are asking for.

Saying that, the young Dutchman does have some Premier League experience. He also has an astounding 2017/18 season on record – 11 goals and 17 assists for NEC Nijmegen.

Villareal were convinced enough to drop a test-the-water offer of £13million. Now The Sun say they still remain interested enough to maybe wade out a little further.