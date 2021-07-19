Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell could potentially be heading to Birmingham City on loan, as Wayne Hennessey undergoes a medical at Turf Moor.

Alan Nixon has revealed that Hennessey is heading to Burnley to undergo a medical following his release form Crystal Palace.

This will free up Peacock-Farrell for a summer move after he was linked with a surprise move to Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

Now though, Nixon says that Birmingham City is a possibility for the Northern Ireland international and that it’s a move that Burnley might prefer instead of Sheffield Wednesday:

Burnley. Keeper Hennessey up for medical. Free. Peacock-Farrell has poss loan move to Birmingham City. May suit Burnley more than Sheff Wed. Higher level. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 19, 2021

Peacock-Farrell, 24, joined Burnley from Leeds United in 2019. He’s only managed four Premier League appearances for the Clarets so far and now looks poised to leave the club on loan this summer.

He’s Northern Ireland’s no.1 choice goalkeeper and so the ability and potential is obviously there, though at Birmingham City he might find himself playing no.2 to Neil Etheridge.

Blues are in the market for a stopper right now as Etheridge recovers from his battle with Covid-19, with free agent Marcus Bettinelli having been linked.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, their search for a new no.1 looks set to continue.

Thoughts?

For the Owls, Peacock-Farrell always seemed an unlikely move and so they won’t be too disheartened. For the player and for Burnley though, a Championship move seems much more preferable but Birmingham City might not be the best place for him to get some actual game time.

Etheridge impressed last season and Lee Bowyer seems unlikely to drop him for Peacock-Farrell – he’d provide quality competition though and could yet force his way into the starting lien up should he join.