Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers target Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is set to stay at Luton Town, according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough and Blackburn had stepped up their pursuits to sign Mpanzu in recent weeks, especially after he looked to have become a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of his contract earlier this month.

Talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo international and the Hatters had previously looked to be dead in the water, with offer after offer having been knocked back by Mpanzu and his representatives.

But new developments from Football Insider state that Luton have agreed a deal to re-sign the player.

This is significantly damaging for both Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers. The Championship duo had made moves for the midfielder along with Hatayspor in Turkey, and it now looks to have been in vain.

Mpanzu is set to continue on at Kenilworth Road and extend his seven-year stay. At present he is the longest-serving player at the club, having clocked up almost 300 appearances in a Luton shirt since signing from West Ham United back in 2014.

He has played for the club in non-league and in all three tiers leading up to the Championship. He will be hoping his side can mount a promotion push to represent them in the Premier League in the not too distant future.

Blackburn and Middlesbrough will now look to turn their attention to other targets this summer. The latter may have already moved on quickly as fresh reports state the Teessiders have already had medicals with Matt Crooks of Rotherham United and Argentinian starlet Martin Payero.