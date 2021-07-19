Preston North End are eyeing up a loan swoop for Manchester City starlet Liam Delap, according to reports.

Liam Delap is one of Manchester City’s most highly-rated youngsters, and there’s a hefty selection to pick from.

The former Derby County academy player has been eyed up for a first-team role by Pep Guardiola. However, that has not stopped the 18-year-old from attracting interest from elsewhere, with Preston North End said to be eyeing up a loan swoop.

As per a report from Lancs Live, the Lilywhites are sizing up a temporary swoop for the attacking prodigy.

PNE would have to persuade City and Guardiola to change their stance on Delap’s immediate future, with the Spaniard previously stating he is in their first-team plans ahead of the new season.

With that in mind and plenty of time remaining in the window, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

Delap starred for City’s U23s last season, taking him to 27 goals in 24 games for the side. He has also made his senior debut, playing three times for the first-team.

Thoughts?

Given the Citizen’s current stance on Delap, it would be surprising to see them let him depart on loan this summer.

However, if they were to pull it off, Preston North End would have a seriously talented striker on their hands. Delap is a physical presence upfront and has a deadly eye for goal, making him a real star for the future.