Sunderland’s summer transfer business is underway and The Sun’s Alan Nixon says they’re now ‘chasing a couple of full-backs’.

Sunderland have so far brought in Jacob Carney, Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle this summer.

Lee Johnson’s side started this current summer transfer window slowly but they’re gathering pace in the market and look likely to announce a few more before the start of next season.

Full-back could be a problem position for the Black Cats next season though – they’ve lost Callum McFadzean, Denver Hume and Conor McLaughlin and Nixon says the club is in the market for a ‘couple of full-backs’ this summer:

Chasing a couple of full backs … https://t.co/S7y9BvCj3H — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 19, 2021

One full-back linked with a move to the Stadium of Light was former Nottingham Forest man Eric Lichaj, though it’s been reported today that that the USMNT man is no longer in training with the Black Cats.

Thoughts?

The full-back spaces are definitely ones that need bolstering this summer and Johnson will know that, but he also has other areas to improve upon.

Perhaps the most alarming is up front. Charlie Wyke’s departure leaves a definite void in attack and Sunderland will really struggle to compete next season if they don’t bring in a recognised goal-scorer soon.

There’s still time before their opening day clash v Wigan Athletic. But that time is quickly running out and if business can’t get done soon, Sunderland will find themselves struggling.