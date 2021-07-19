Nottingham Forest target Filip Krovinovic has completed a move to Croatian side Hadjuk Split, it has been confirmed.

Filip Krovinovic has been linked with a return to Forest ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Croatian playmaker spent the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground as he continued his hunt for first-team action away from parent club Benfica.

Now, it has been confirmed that his time with the Portuguese giants has officially come to an end, as has Nottingham Forest’s chase for the attacking midfielder.

As announced on Monday, Croatian side Hadjuk Split have completed the signing of Krovinovic.

The 25-year-old has completed a permanent move back to his native, penning a three-year deal with Split. His move sees him to return to Croatia, spending time in Portugal and England since.

During his time on loan with Nottingham Forest, Krovinovic netted once and provided two assists in 19 outings.

He also spent two stints with West Brom, spending a year-and-a-half at The Hawthorns. In the process, he chipped in with three goals and four assists in 55 games.

Thoughts?

Having struggled to make an impact with Benfica, the time was right for Krovinovic to move on permanently.

His spell with Nottingham Forest was mixed, showing sparks but struggling to amend their troubles in front of goal. Now, the club will turn their attention to other targets as Chris Hughton prepares his side for the new season.