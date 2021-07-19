West Brom were previously reported to be ‘in talks’ to sign Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah but emerging reports claim that Watford and Crystal Palace have now joined the race.

Reports from Europe (via Birmingham Live) claim that ‘as many as six clubs’ are interested in West Brom target Chalobah, including last season’s 2nd-place side in the Championship Watford and Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

The Chelsea man spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Lorient. He’s previous experiences in the Football League with both Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town but now he looks poised to leave Chelsea on a permanent deal.

West Brom were being closely linked with the midfielder earlier in the month and were said to be ‘in talks’ with Chelsea over a potential signing. But the Baggies’ chances of landing the 22-year-old now look to have taken a huge dent with Premier League name sin Watford and Palace joining the race.

Thoughts?

Chalobah is still a move that we could see happen at The Hawthorns this summer but as time ticks on it becomes increasingly unlikely and now with the suitors seemingly queuing up, West Brom might have fallen well far back in the race for his signature.

But if Valerien Ismael’s side can cough up the money fast and work a deal then they might just pull of a surprise signing in Chalobah – this emerging Premier League interest will be appealing though and he could yet weigh up his options.