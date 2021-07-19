Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, bringing the sought-after ace in on loan.

The Blues confirmed the centre-back’s arrival on Monday, bringing him in on a season-long loan deal.

Sanderson has attracted plenty of interest over the course of the summer transfer window. Former loan club Sunderland, Championship outfit Sheffield United and Premier League outfit Newcastle United have all been linked with the 21-year-old.

However, it recently emerged that Birmingham City had edged ahead in the battle for his signature. Now, his move to St. Andrew’s has been announced.

Sanderson comes in to bolster Lee Bowyer’s defensive ranks as they prepare for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Wolves prodigy becomes the Blues’ sixth signing of the summer. He follows Jordan Graham, Ryan Woods, Chuks Aneke, Tahith Chong (loan) and Juan Familia-Castilla (loan) through the doors at St. Andrew’s.

Birmingham will be hoping Sanderson can emulate the form he displayed during his time with Sunderland. With the Black Cats, the former Cardiff City loan man starred in defence, helping keep 10 clean sheets across all competitions.

Thoughts?

Sanderson’s arrival sees Lee Bowyer’s positive campaign at Birmingham City continue.

The Blues have made some decent additions already and their latest is one of their best so far. A composed defender who has good ability on the ball, Sanderson will be determined to impress in the Championship after starring in League One.