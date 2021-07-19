Sunderland defender Bailey Wright is attracting interest from League One rivals Wigan Athletic, it has been reported.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon stated on Twitter that Wigan Athletic are “in for” the Sunderland centre-back when asked about the rumour.

The Latics have wasted no time in bringing in a host of new players this summer. Leam Richardson’s summer recruitment has caught the eye ahead of next season, with another centre-back now seemingly on his radar.

It remains unknown as to how far along Wigan’s pursuit of Wright is, but Nixon’s tweet seemingly confirms that they are keen.

Sunderland’s stance on the interest in Wright is unknown as it stands. However, Chronicle Live stated as recently as Sunday that the 28-year-old will be a “leading candidate” for the club’s vacant captaincy.

Wright first linked up with Sunderland in January 2020, initially joining on loan before a permanent move the following summer.

Across all competitions, he has played 44 times, netting two goals.

Thoughts?

Wright is now entering the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light and with Wigan Athletic now keen, the Black Cats could have a battle on their hands if they want to keep him hit summer.

From Wigan’s perspective, Wright could be a strong acquisition for Richardson and co.

The Australian is vastly experienced in the Championship and League One. He has spent notable stints with Preston North End and Bristol City as well as his time with Sunderland.