Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne is expected to be loaned out once he returns from injury, according to Football League World.

Middlesbrough don’t have too many options in wide areas as things stand. The departure of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson means they are looking for new wingers this summer.

The likes of new signing Sammy Ameobi, last season’s top scorer Duncan Watmore, and utility man Marcus Tavernier will likely rotate out wide. Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson could also be in contention, although the duo currently face uncertain futures at the Riverside.

One player who won’t be used any time soon is Marcus Browne. The 23-year-old suffered a season-ending ACL injury back in January and won’t return until November at the earliest.

But his return could mean he finds himself down the pecking order and Football League World suggest that another loan deal could be on the cards.

He signed for the Teessiders under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate, but he found his playing time diminish when Neil Warnock took over. The article describes the situation as ‘wrong club at the wrong time’ and states ‘with Warnock at the helm it does not seem a good fit’. It goes on to suggest it could be a move to League One to secure regular playing time.

He enjoyed a successful loan spell away from the Riverside last year. He re-joined Oxford United, where he had spent the year previous to joining Middlesbrough. In the most recent temporary move he scored four in 11 games and helped Oxford into the play-offs. Ultimately it ended in heartbreak as Browne lost in the play-off final.