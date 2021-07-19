Blackburn Rovers flattered to deceive in last season’s Sky Bet Championship. A horrible run saw them drop out of any running for the play-offs.

Blackburn Rovers fans saw them lose far too often when they should have been picking up points and in a disappointing 15th place in the table. Rovers fans would have been expecting far better than that.

The Lancashire side will be looking to obviously improve over last season when the new campaign kicks off. That is less than three weeks away – August 7th.

Rovers were largely driven by the goals of 24-year-old striker Adam Armstrong. The former Newcastle United youngster hit 28 goals and provided five assists for Tony Mowbray’s side last time out.

That output, as well as a further goal in the Carabao Cup, is bound to get attention. That is what has happened with Premier League sides Watford, Southampton and Burnley said to be interested.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon wrote at the weekend that newly-promoted Watford were set to test Blackburn’s resolve. Nixon added that the Hornets were looking to “tempt Blackburn into selling” Armstrong with a cash plus Andre Gray offer.

This is something that one of Nixon’s followers on Twitter brought up:

@reluctantnicko have Watford put gray and money on the table as a bid or just discussed it? Do you think its likely to go through? — Joseph (@Joe_frozenlegs) July 19, 2021

This is something that Nixon covered in his weekend story and he was quick to clarify this:

It was suggested and then rejected https://t.co/zMzTOTJVh3 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 19, 2021

The same fan came back with the following question:

That because of the wages it would involve or the money not being what they thought was worth etc? — Joseph (@Joe_frozenlegs) July 19, 2021

Nixon’s answer to this reiterates exactly what Blackburn are expecting from Watford when it comes to a potential deal:

Doesn’t meet the valuation. Blackburn want cash. https://t.co/q0hp2uKiML — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 19, 2021

Nixon’s reminder that Blackburn are after a cash-only deal sets very clear expectations for Watford as they continue to be linked to Adam Armstrong.

Thoughts?

Adam Armstrong has goals in him – 29 last season and 17 the season before. As a striker, goals are the currency that he trades in.

As such, any striker with that level of output is bound to draw attention and 24-year-old Armstrong is no exception to that rule.

Those goals will guarantee that sides such as Watford, Burnley and Southampton will look at ways to bring him on board. However, Rovers have set their stall out clearly in that they just want cash.

In today’s market cash gives you flexibility. It also could be that they have a 40% sell-on fee due to Newcastle United when/if they do sell him.