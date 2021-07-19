Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has said the club are still yet to reach an agreement over a new deal with defender Denver Hume. The Black Cats boss made the admission to the Shields Gazette, with Hume’s future remaining up in the air. Sunderland are determined to agree a fresh deal with the young left-back, previously stating that they have big plans for him at the Stadium of Light. However, with his contract officially expired, his situation has attracted interest from elsewhere. Middlesbrough are said to have been keeping tabs on Hume ahead of the new season.

Hume is a free agent as it stands, but Sunderland are still working to try and secure a new deal.

Manager Lee Johnson has admitted that there is a gap in the agreement and that the player is “effectively” open to offers. However, he insisted that he remains hopeful that a deal can be reached.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, he said:

“At the moment the state of play is just that there is no agreement in place.

“I think there’s a will there at both ends, but at the same time, there is a bit of a gap. “He’s not quite on the open market because we are able to get compensation, but effectively he is open to offers. It’s been a bit of a sticky one either way, but we are hopeful of a resolution either way relatively shortly.”

As Middlesbrough lurk, it will be interesting to see how the 22-year-old defender’s situation pans out this summer.

Sunderland obviously value him highly, but Boro could be ready to offer him a shot at the Championship if he opts against signing a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

Thoughts?

It may come to a point for Sunderland where they need to admit defeat in their efforts to re-sign Hume and move onto other targets.

As it stands, they have no natural left-backs on the books and with 19 days until the season begins, they need to add to the position badly.