Swansea are looking to replace the goals of Andre Ayew, who left the club after the expiration of his contract. Whereas Middlesbrough allowed both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher to depart, with the former joining Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor and the latter signing for Watford.

Both sides are in the market to sign a new forward and identified Sory Kaba as a potential new recruit. The Championship duo also face competition from Watford.

Kaba is now on the transfer list according to his manager Bo Henriksen. He revealed that the forward will likely leave the club this summer.

“Sory Kaba is on the transfer list. That is the reality,” said the Midtjylland boss.

“(Leaving) is what his dream is. Right now, I don’t think he’s mentally ready to appear in the squad and be part of this. So I play some other players. I’m not afraid of that at all.”

The Danish side are getting their Champions League qualification underway as they face Scottish Premiership runners-up Celtic and they open their Superliga season against AaB Fodbold this weekend. But Kaba is set to play no part in either fixture.

Swansea are said to be ahead of Middlesbrough in the pursuit of the forward, although Middlesbrough are still interested.

Kaba scored 11 goals in 27 league games last season and is reportedly valued at £2.7 million according to Transfermarkt.