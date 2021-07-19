Sunderland-linked Leigh Griffiths is back training with Celtic, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says the striker is in contention to play against FC Midjityland tomorrow.

Griffiths, who is 30-years-old, was linked with a loan move to Sunderland yesterday by the Scottish Sun.

However, he is available for selection with the Hoops.

Griffiths signed a new one-year deal with the Glasgow giants at the start of this month.

He moved to Celtic Park in 2014 and has since made 259 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 123 goals along the way.

The Scotland international has also helped the club win the Scottish Premiership title seven times during his time at the club.

Prior to his move to Celtic, Griffiths had played for the likes of Livingston, Dundee, Wolves and Hibernian.

Sunderland are in the hunt for more signings as they gear up for a fourth consecutive season at League One level and have been mentioned as a possible destination for Griffiths this summer over the past 24 hours or so.

However, Postecoglou has said that he is available for selection tomorrow in the Champions League.

Thoughts?

It will be interesting to see if Griffiths plays for Celtic tomorrow and that could tell us a lot about he is part of their plans for next season.

Sunderland have been linked and may well be keeping close tabs on developments.