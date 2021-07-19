Livingston have confirmed the signing of Andrew Shinnie following his departure from Charlton Athletic, as announced by their official club website.

Livingston have handed the experienced midfielder a two-year deal.

The Daily Record broke the news last night that David Martindale’s side were poised to bring him back up to Scotland.

Shinnie, who is 32-years-old, was released by Charlton at the end of last season and became available for nothing at the end of June.

Martindale has said: “I’m over the moon to bring someone of Andrew’s quality to the club. I honestly think it’s a real coup for the club and testament to Livingston FC as a whole that Andrew decided to sign here for the next two seasons.

“I see Andrew operating anywhere along the front 4. He is technically gifted, looks after the ball well and understands the game. He brings a wealth of experience to the squad and I’m sure will prove an invaluable asset going forward, both on and off the park. You simply don’t play the number of games at the level Andrew has without being a very good footballer.”

Shinnie has played in Scotland before for the likes of Rangers, Dundee, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Hibernian.

He also had spells in England with Birmingham City and Luton Town before rocking up at Charlton last summer.

The Scotsman initially joined the Addicks on loan before they made his move permanent in February on a short-term basis.

Thoughts

Shinnie would have been a useful player for Charlton to keep for this season in my opinion. He injects that bit of quality into a team and is a great signing for Livingston.