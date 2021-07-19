Middlesbrough ‘could yet offer’ a one-year deal to free agent defender Sol Bamba, according to Football League World.

Middlesbrough invited Bamba to train with the club as a means of improving his fitness. Bamba had worked with Boro boss Neil Warnock during their time together at Cardiff City. Having kept in contact, following his release from the Bluebirds, Warnock reached out a helping hand to his former captain.

Although there was no plans to offer any sort of contract initially, the report states that this is something that Middlesbrough are now seriously considering. But there is a condition to be met before any sort of deal would be on the table. Only if the Ivory Coast international can prove his fitness will anything materialise.

At present Middlesbrough have just two senior centre-backs at their disposal, with Dael Fry and Grant Hall likely to be the first-choice pairing next season. However, midfielder Paddy McNair and full-backs Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola have deputised in Fry or Hall’s absence.

If Bamba was to sign he would offer a wealth of experience to Boro’s back line. He has played eight seasons in the Championship during his career, and also played in both the French Ligue 1 and Serie A in Italy. The 36-year-old also featured prominently in the Premier League during Cardiff City’s 2018-19 campaign under Warnock.

The veteran centre-back has also played 46 times for his country. He was part of Les Elephants’ 2010 and 2014 World Cup squads, and in three separate African Cup of Nations campaigns.