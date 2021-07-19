Fulham are said to be leading the chase for Liverpool’s Harry Wilson as a permanent exit beckons for the Welshman.

Harry Wilson looks set to be on the move again this summer, having spent the previous three-and-a-half years out on loan.

This time around, it seems the 24-year-old will be making a permanent move. Swansea City and Cardiff City have both been said keen on Wilson ahead of the new season.

However, despite the Swans and the Bluebirds’ interest, it has been reported that Fulham are leading the chase.

According to a report from Goal, the Cottagers look to be edging ahead of the chasing pack in the battle for Wilson’s signature ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Anfield club are said to be asking for £15m for the Wrexham-born playmaker this summer, so it will be interesting to see if anyone conjures up the money to prize him away from Merseyside this summer.

Wilson has previously starred in the Championship. He impressed in temporary stints with Hull City, Derby County and Cardiff City, taking him to 29 goals and 19 assists in 90 games in the division.

Thoughts?

Wilson would be a wise acquisition for Fulham as Marco Silva looks to take them back to the Premier League.

Not only has he picked up plenty of experience in the Championship, but he has frequently been one of the league’s standout players while plying his trade in the league.

Able to feature at attacking midfield or out on the wing, Fulham should do all they can to win the race for Wilson this summer.