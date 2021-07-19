West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has moved to heap praise on new signing Alex Mowatt.

The Baggies swooped in to sign the midfielder from Barnsley at the end of his contract at Oakwell.

Mowatt departed the Tykes on a free transfer, bringing an end to his four-and-a-half-year affiliation with the club. He had become a firm fan favourite with Barnsley and will be hoping to have a similar impact with new club West Brom.

If Jake Livermore’s latest words are anything to go off, Mowatt is on the right path to achieving just that.

Livermore has moved to heap praise on Mowatt, telling the Express and Star that the new arrival has been “brilliant” since joining.

The 31-year-old said it is helpful that Mowatt has worked with new boss Valerien Ismael as he knows exactly what he expects from his players.

Here’s what he said to say:

“He’s been brilliant ever since he came in.

“He is a great lad first and foremost. He’s a fantastic lad and a brilliant player as well.

“It obviously helps that he has worked previously with the manager. He is a great addition to the squad that adds to the quality we have already got.”

Ismael will be tasked with taking West Brom back to the Premier League with immediate effect, so it will be interesting to see if he and Mowatt can help the Baggies bounce back.

Thoughts?

Mowatt brings bags of Championship pedigree and it has been clear that he is ready for a step up the ladder for some time now.

It comes as no surprise that his presence has already been felt with West Brom. A natural leader, hard-working and technically gifted midfielder such as Mowatt could really power on the club next season.