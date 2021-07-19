Middlesbrough have confirmed via their official website that former Nottingham Forest and Bristol City attacking midfielder Jamie Paterson will train with the club and feature in pre-season.

Middlesbrough are currently in Cornwall for pre-season and face non-league side Saltash United tonight before taking on Tavistock on Wednesday.

One player who is set to feature for Neil Warnock’s side is Jamie Paterson, who has joined up with the Middlesbrough squad and will feature in the two games this week.

The 29-year-old left Bristol City earlier this month at the expiration of his contract and is now a free agent. He is looking for a club, though it is not yet known whether anything is in the pipeline with Boro as things stand.

Speaking to the club’s official site, Warnock explained the decision to bring the player onboard.

“Jamie is a lad I’ve always kept in touch with,” he said.

“It’s a good opportunity to have look at him in this environment, it’s a no-brainer really.”

The Teessiders are looking for attacking players, specifically wingers. Sammy Ameobi was brought in from Nottingham Forest earlier in the window, but the departures of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson, means there is room for one or two more.

There are also question marks surrounding the futures of Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson who have operated further forwards on occasion too and so a move for Paterson would make sense for all parties.

Thoughts

Able to play all the way across the forward line, he could be a vital addition to this Middlesbrough squad. He has vital experience at Championship level having played in the division for eight consecutive seasons. He is clearly someone Warnock would love to have at the club and with him now being a free transfer, as the Boro boss explains, it’s a no brainer.