Sheffield Wednesday’s midfield star Barry Bannan is said to be attracting interest from Brentford and Swansea City.

Reports emerged from Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 12:40, 19.07.21) claiming that the Sheffield Wednesday ace is wanted by “a number of clubs”.

Bannan is one of the players Wednesday look set for a battle to hold onto. The former Aston Villa ace starred for the Owls despite their relegation, unsurprisingly attracting interest from elsewhere in the process.

Now, it has been stated that Premier League new boys Brentford and Championship promotion hopefuls Swansea City are leading the battle for his signature.

Brentford have previously been linked with a move for Bannan, being said keen as recently as April.

Given that he is now said to be available for as little as £1m, it comes as no surprise to see the Bees reignite their interest.

Since moving to Hillsborough in 2015, club captain Bannan has become a firm fan favourite. Across all competitions, Wednesday’s number 10 has netted 13 goals and provided 39 assists in 258 outings.

Losing Bannan will be a big blow for Sheffield Wednesday this summer, given just how important he has been for the club in recent seasons.

Despite penning a new deal in February, the player admitted in May that his future is up in the air as it stands.

As for who could win the race, it will be interesting to see how the saga pans out. Brentford will be able to offer him a long-awaited return to Premier League football, but you can imagine Bannan would fit in Steve Cooper’s system with Swansea brilliantly.