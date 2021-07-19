Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly prioritised the signing of a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. With that in mind, here we look at three options they should be eyeing up.

Reports emerged from Yorkshire Live on Monday stating that Darren Moore has prioritised the addition of a new shot-stopper this summer.

Joe Wildsmith could be let go, with the report stating he faces a big pre-season. As it stands, he and Cameron Dawson are the only two options available after Kieren Westwood’s departure.

Here are three goalkeepers Wednesday should consider moving for ahead of the new campaign.

Josef Bursik – Stoke City

The 21-year-old is highly rated by the Potters, so this would almost certainly have to be a loan move.

However, with Jack Bonham and Adam Davies available in between the sticks for Stoke, it could be wise for the Championship side to send Bursik out on loan to a club like Sheffield Wednesday for next season.

The England U21 international made a good impression when involved in Michael O’Neill’s side, keeping seven clean sheets in 16 games. He also impressed in emergency loan stints with Peterborough United and Lincoln City last season.

Jamal Blackman – free agent

After being let go by Chelsea, Blackman is available on a free transfer this summer.

Wednesday would be getting a ‘keeper with plenty of Football League pedigree if they swooped in for the 27-year-old. He has spent much of his career out on loan, most recently spending time with Rotherham United.

Following his Chelsea release, Blackman will be looking to settle down with a new club and impress as he enters the next chapter of his career.

Josh Griffiths – West Brom

The recent Cheltenham Town loan star has already been linked with the Owls this summer. However, links seem to have gone cold, with a temporary switch to Lincoln City rumoured.

Wednesday would be wise to reignite their interest in Griffiths, however. He starred in Cheltenham’s promotion-winning campaign, keeping 23 clean sheets in 50 games.

He is poised for a fresh loan move away, so they should at least Wednesday should do is enquire about a move.

With plenty of options available, it will be interesting to see how Moore’s ‘keeper hunt pans out this summer.