Free agent Eric Lichaj is no longer training with Sunderland.

The defender has spent time with the League One side over recent times but has now ‘left’, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Lichaj, who is 32-years-old, is currently available for nothing and is weighing up his next move in the game.

He spent the past season playing in Turkey for Fatih Karagümrü after being released by Hull City last summer.

The USA international has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and emerged as an option for Sunderland.

Lichaj started his career in England at Aston Villa and went on to play 42 times for the Midlands club. He also spent plenty of time out on loan from Villa Park at Lincoln City, Leyton Orient and Leeds United to gain experience.

Nottingham Forest signed him on a permanent basis in June 2013 and he become a key player for the Reds.

Lichaj spent five years at the City Ground before eventually leaving in 2018 to join Hull.

He then stayed in East Yorkshire for a couple of seasons and was the captain of the Tigers for a while.

Thoughts?

Lichaj would have been a solid addition for Sunderland and has got bags of experience in the Football League.

They are in need of a full-back but one can only assume he has got another club lined up.