Bolton Wanderers are set to offload goalkeeper Matt Alexander, with a temporary departure on the cards.

Ian Evatt is looking to freshen up his ranks ahead of the new season as Bolton Wanderers prepare to return to League One football.

So far, eight new players have linked up with the Trotters, while another eight have departed. Now, it has been reported that another player is heading for the exit door.

Young goalkeeper Matt Alexander is said to be closing in on a temporary move away from the third-tier side.

As per a report from The Bolton News, the young shot-stopper is set for a temporary exit ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 19-year-old ‘keeper recently featured for non-league side Lancaster City in a pre-season friendly and he is expected to link up with the club on loan.

Ian Evatt is keen to give Alexander the chance to pick up more senior experience away from Bolton Wanderers this summer. As it stands, Matt Gilks, Joel Dixon and Luke Hutchinson are ahead of him in the pecking order, meaning first-team action would likely be limited.

Alexander has made two appearances for the Trotters’ senior side. In his two outings, he helped keep one clean sheet.

Thoughts?

With three ‘keepers ahead of him in the pecking order, it makes sense for Alexander to head out on loan this summer.

As per Transfermarkt, the former Newcastle United academy player sees his contract expire in 2022, so he will be looking to make a good impression out on loan in an effort to earn a new deal.