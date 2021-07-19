Derby County remain in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with owner Mel Morris once again having dip into his own pocket as the club struggles to find a buyer.

Morris has been actively trying to sell Derby County for the past year or so now. Last season, two bids came close to fruition – Sheikh Khaled was the first and Erik Alonso the second, though both would eventually fall through.

Since, Derby County have been closely linked with an American takeover. Earlier in the summer, Derbyshire Live reported that an American investment group were ‘in dialogue’ with Morris regarding a potential buyout.

Very little has been heard about it since though and commenting on matters, The Sun’s Alan Nixon had this to say on the state of play regarding a takeover at Pride Park:

There's nothing close. It's a very hard deal to do. And it doesn't get easier with all of the potential points penalties about. Plus the transfer restrictions.

Yesterday, Nixon reported in The Sun on Sunday (18.07.21, pg. 61) that Morris was facing a £2million wage bill to cover the costs of his Derby County side – failure to do so would result in a three-point penalty as per their earlier suspended points penalty decision.

Once players can be paid their monthly wages, Derby can press on and ready for the season which is rapidly approaching.

Wayne Rooney still has very few players at his disposal though. But his side featured several trialists including Phil Jagielka, Ravel Morrison and Richard Stearman in their recent pre-season friendly v Manchester United and commenting on the situation with those, Nixon tweeted earlier today:

Next step is probably paying the wages on time and avoiding the points penalty

Very little time now stands between Derby County and their opening day clash with Huddersfield Town on the seventh of next month.

As it stands, the season ahead looks perilous for Derby and to have any chance of survival they need to quash these off-field issues as to give Rooney a chance to bring in some players.

The likes of Aluko, Morrison and Jagielka would be shrewd signings if the Rams can get them over the line. But that remains to be seen as Morris first has to pay up his players and staff.