Sheffield Wednesday have ‘opened talks’ to re-sign former Owl Jack Hunt following his release from Bristol City.

Hunt, 30, has been released by Bristol City this summer.

The right-back spent three seasons at Ashton Gate following his 2018 move from Sheffield Wednesday and featured over 100 times in the Championship for the Robins, including 41 times last season.

But the former Huddersfield Town man is now being tipped to return to Hillsborough – he spent three seasons at the club from 2015 to 2018, featuring 100 times in the league.

Football Insider report that Wednesday have opened talks to sign Hunt on a free transfer but the Owls face competition from the likes of Cardiff City and Blackpool.

Darren Moore has so far brought in Dennis Adeniran and Jaden Brown on free transfers, with Olamide Shodipo joining on loan from QPR.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the news on Twitter – here’s what some of them had to say: