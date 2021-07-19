Sheffield Wednesday have ‘opened talks’ to re-sign former Owl Jack Hunt following his release from Bristol City.

Hunt, 30, has been released by Bristol City this summer.

The right-back spent three seasons at Ashton Gate following his 2018 move from Sheffield Wednesday and featured over 100 times in the Championship for the Robins, including 41 times last season.

But the former Huddersfield Town man is now being tipped to return to Hillsborough – he spent three seasons at the club from 2015 to 2018, featuring 100 times in the league.

Football Insider report that Wednesday have opened talks to sign Hunt on a free transfer but the Owls face competition from the likes of Cardiff City and Blackpool.

Darren Moore has so far brought in Dennis Adeniran and Jaden Brown on free transfers, with Olamide Shodipo joining on loan from QPR.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the news on Twitter – here’s what some of them had to say:

was a good player for us when he was here, will be strange to have him back again — Reece Davies🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) July 19, 2021

No brainer if it can be done — Adam Rhodes (@adamrhodess) July 19, 2021

Surprised he can’t get a championship club, be excellent in league 1, all depends on wages I suppose. — Nick Warhurst (@NickNwarhurst) July 19, 2021

He’d do a good job, we never replaced him in the first place — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) July 19, 2021

OMG YES PLEASE!

When he left us before I was adamant that I'd have kept him over palmer and that was for championship. Now. Jack Hunt in league 1! Even better. Get signing lad — Joshua Douglass (@JoshuaDouglass1) July 19, 2021

Would be a decent signing for league 1 if the wages are right but think they could be too much fir us at this time — Andrew Smith (@Cubadsmith) July 19, 2021