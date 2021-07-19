Middlesbrough look set to beat Peterborough United, Derby County, and Ipswich Town in the pursuit of Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks, according to an exclusive from Football League World.

Middlesbrough had identified Crooks as a potential new signing, after George Saville’s departure meant they were light in numbers in the centre of the pitch.

The likes of Martin Payero of Atletico Banfield and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who was recently released from Luton Town, have been linked in recent weeks, but Crooks looks to be the first to put pen to paper.

The report states the 27-year-old is set to undergo a medical at Middlesbrough later today ahead of a proposed move.

Crooks played 40 times for Rotherham last season, scoring six times and registering a further three assists. He was one of the scorers when his side beat Middlesbrough 3-0 at the Riverside back in January.

Ultimately Crooks wasn’t able to prevent his side suffering relegation down into League One. Although, it now looks as though he will be given another shot in the Championship if the move materialises successfully.

Fellow Championship sides Peterborough United and Derby County were also monitoring the player, whilst League One side Ipswich Town were reportedly keen. However, the trio must now look to other targets, with Middlesbrough looking to complete the deal this week if he passes the medical.

Prior to joining the Millers in 2019, Crooks had plied his trade up and down the country. He came through the academy system at Huddersfield Town and enjoyed multiple loan spells before signing for Accrington Stanley in 2015 on a permanent deal. He soon moved to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and then onto Northampton Town. He spent two years at Sixfields and joined Rotherham for an undisclosed fee.