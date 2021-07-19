Watford are looking to trim down their squad size which will see Barnsley-linked Stipe Perica head out the exit door.

The attacker has been named as one of a few Watford players who are poised to depart this summer, according to journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

Watford now looking to trim their squad with Andre Gray expected to leave on loan amid Championship interest. Foreign contingent of Philip Zinckernagel, Domingos Quina, Stipe Perica and Alberto Penaranda also heading out #watfordfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 19, 2021

Perica, who is 25-years-old, has been linked with Barnsley as the Tykes look to bolster their attacking options for next season, as per a report by The Athletic.

He was part of their side who won promotion to the Premier League last term under Xisco Munoz.

He joined the Hornets last summer from Udinese but only managed to score once in 18 games last season.

Perica started his career at Zadar in his Croatia before Chelsea swooped to sign him as a youngster in 2013.

He spent three years on the books at Stamford Bridge, two of which he spent on loan at NEC Breda. Udinese then snapped him up on a permanent basis and he managed 11 goals in 71 games for the Serie A side.

The forward also has loan spells at Frosinone, Kasimpasa and Royal Excel Mouscron before leaving for Watford.

He struggled to make an impact with the Hornets and is set to leave now.

Perica is likely to have interest from abroad as well as from Barnsley so the Tykes will need to act fast if they want to lure him to Oakwell.

It is unknown whether new boss Markus Schopp is keen on him or whether he was a target of Valerien Ismael’s.